Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants Following Breonna Taylor’s Death

In a unanimous vote, the Louisville, Ky. Metro Council approved “Breonna’s Law,” banning no-knock warrants in the city, NPR reports.

The law is named after Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT from the city who was shot and killed by police who barged their way into her home while executing a no-knock warrant on March 13.

As NPR notes, in addition to banning no-knock warrants, the law requires that body cameras are worn when officers serve warrants. The cameras must be turned on five minutes before the execution of the warrant begins, according to the site.

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Agustin PAULLIER / AFP) (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Louisville’s mayor made it clear that he intends to sign the legislation as soon as it hits his desk.

This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community. 2/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 11, 2020

“The risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit,” Mayor Greg Fischer added in his tweets.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said that the law will allow Taylor, even in death, to save lives.

Bre, this is for you! 🙏🏾 #BreonnasLaw not only BANS no-knock warrants in Louisville, but also requires the use of body cameras by anyone executing a search warrant. Thank you all for your support in advocating for justice!! Let this be part of #BreonnaTaylor’s legacy. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/yBozQ6QJBM — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 12, 2020

“Breonna, that’s all she wanted to do was to save lives,” she said. “So with this law, she will be able to continue to do that. So we’re grateful for that. She would be so happy.”

Louisville Police Sgt. John Mattingly and Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Bret Hankison, all of whom are involved in Taylor’s death have yet to be fired, arrested, or charged.