Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants Following Breonna Taylor’s Death

In a unanimous vote, the Louisville, Ky. Metro Council approved “Breonna’s Law,” banning no-knock warrants in the city, NPR reports.
The law is named after Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT from the city who was shot and killed by police who barged their way into her home while executing a no-knock warrant on March 13.
As NPR notes, in addition to banning no-knock warrants, the law requires that body cameras are worn when officers serve warrants. The cameras must be turned on five minutes before the execution of the warrant begins, according to the site.
Louisville’s mayor made it clear that he intends to sign the legislation as soon as it hits his desk.
“The risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit,” Mayor Greg Fischer added in his tweets.
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said that the law will allow Taylor, even in death, to save lives.
“Breonna, that’s all she wanted to do was to save lives,” she said. “So with this law, she will be able to continue to do that. So we’re grateful for that. She would be so happy.”
Louisville Police Sgt. John Mattingly and Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Bret Hankison, all of whom are involved in Taylor’s death have yet to be fired, arrested, or charged.