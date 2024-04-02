LinkedIn Is Adding A Gaming Feature–Are We Here For It?

The LinkedIn logo is displayed on a laptop screen with a glowing keyboard in Krakow, Poland, on March 3, 2024. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LinkedIn is venturing into new territory.

The social platform for professionals is reportedly gearing up to launch a gaming feature. Per a report TechCrunch, LinkedIn is aiming to tap into the popularity of online puzzle games like Wordle with their own versions named called “Queens”, “Inference” and “Crossclimb.”

A spokesperson for LinkedIn told TechCrunch that it is working toward launching the new feature, but said there is no live date just yet.

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the spokesperson said in a message to TechCrunch. “Stay tuned for more!”

LinkedIn’s crossover into offering games is understandable as it may be a lucrative move for LinkedIn. The gaming market has a current valuation of $282 billion and it has been forecasted to continue climbing year-over-year. By 2027, the gaming industry is set to be worth over $363 billion data shows.

The shift into gaming is just the latest step LinkedIn is making to be held up against other social media apps like Facebook and TikTok that have housed game options on their platforms for years.

Data shows that most employees waste at least an hour each day, including playing games at work. Other findings show that about one in five workers (19%) play online games between six and 10 hours per week, and one in 20 (5%) played for more than 20 hours per week.

LinkedIn’s parent company, Microsoft, has dominated the gaming industry for years. It houses Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax, which pulled in $7.1 billion in revenues last year.

Would you be down to play some games on LinkedIn?