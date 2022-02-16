LIFEWTR and Marsai Martin Spotlight Black Artists for Limited-Edition NFTs

Getty Images

Artists are the lifeblood of culture. In a world that’s inundated with all kinds of images daily, it’s important to have access to beautiful interpretations of life’s special moments, even in digital-form.

In celebration of Black History Month, LIFEWTR and Marsai Martin have joined forces to celebrate and uplift Black creatives who shift culture of today and reimagine the future of tomorrow through the latest chapter of its Black Art Rising initiative. The actress and producer Marsai Martin was tapped as the campaign’s Creative Curator, helping to curate expressions of Black joy to depict on LIFEWTR’s newly launched TikTok account.

“Having grown up in the entertainment industry and being a creative myself, I’ve seen the lack of resources and representation within the Black content creator community,” said Black Art Rising Creative Curator, Marsai Martin. “That’s why I’m excited to partner with LIFEWTR and their Black Art Rising campaign. Being able to create opportunities that spotlight and celebrate Black digital creators who are pushing the culture forward is something I will always support.”

The creatives tapped to be featured across LIFEWTR social channels are: Performance artist, Ajani Huff (@ajani.huff), Creative director and photographer, Kihmberlie (@kihmberlie), Makeup artist, Cakeface RJ (@cakefacerj) and Musical chef, Gabrielle Reyes (@onegreatvegan).

Another part of the campaign includes a contest for TikTok users, who will have a chance to win a $1,000 prize, a chance to see their artwork featured on a LIFEWTR bottle, and have their artwork featured on LIFEWTR’s TikTok channel.

Additionally, the brand will also launch Black Art Rising NFTs by investing in a carbon insets project.

“The LIFEWTR brand’s commitment to supporting creatives of all kinds is anchored in our unwavering belief that creativity begins and ends with diversity of thought and expression,” says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “Black creatives have historically been at the forefront of culture’s most pivotal works and social movements, yet systemic obstacles continue to prevent inclusive artistic representation. We’re thrilled to unveil the latest iteration of our Black Art Rising program this Black History Month, as part of our year-long efforts to help provide a platform for Black and other diverse creatives everywhere.”