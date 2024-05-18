Legal Defense Fund Celebrates Annual Equal Justice Dinner With Tribute To Landmark Brown Vs. Board Of Education Case

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund

The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) hosted its 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner (NEJAD) on May 16. The annual fundraising event, held at The Glasshouse in New York City, celebrated community leaders in law, the arts, business, and philanthropy who are committed to racial justice and equality and commemorated the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education.

The landmark case, championed by LDF founder and first Director-Counsel Thurgood Marshall, marked a turning point in American democracy and the education system, making the event all the more relevant and impactful. The Supreme Court’s decision in this case ruled that segregated schools were unconstitutional.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Lisa Jackson (2ndL), Tim Cook (C), Eric Holder (2ndR), Sharon Malone (R), and guest attend the Legal Defense Fund 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund)

In commemoration of the milestone anniversary, the theme of the awards dinner was “We Are All Brown.” Honorees included Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, who received LDF’s Spirit of Justice Award, former LDF President and Director-Counsel Ted Shaw, and Former United States Attorney General Eric Holder presented the National Equal Justice Award to Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which Apple CEO Tim Cook accepted.

During her remarks, LDF President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson issued a powerful call to action, stressing the importance of continuing Brown v. Board of Education’s legacy. “We must commit to pay Brown forward to the next generation,” she urged, “because the attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion; on reproductive health; on the freedom to learn; and on the all-important right to vote prove that, in this moment, no rights are inviolable. Let’s use this occasion to recommit to Brown’s premise of equality and its promise of true equity and justice.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: (L-R) LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Janai Nelson, Tona Boyd, Robyn Coles, and Dr. N. Anthony Coles attend Legal Defense Fund 36th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund)

Actor Wendell Pierce hosted the event, which included a special performance by Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc. Other notable attendees included Alfre Woodard, Crystal McCrary McGuire, Sergio Hudson and Nikole Hannah-Jones.