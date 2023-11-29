Museum Dedicated To NBA Legend LeBron James Opens In Ohio

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A museum honoring legendary basketball player LeBron James is now open in the heart of his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The LeBron James Family Foundation opened The LeBron James museum, named “LeBron James’ Home Court,” over the weekend, Good Morning America reports.

At the museum’s opening, James hosted his Lakers teammates for a tour of the exhibit. The museum provides an intimate look into the life and career of the NBA all-star.

“It’s very special. To be a kid of Akron, I grew up 30 miles south of here, and to be able to be drafted here and spend my first seven years here and then come back for four more years and do some special things that the franchise had never seen,” James said. “When I [was] drafted, I said, I wanted to [light] this place up like Vegas, so I feel I did a decent job of doing that while I was here for my 11 years.

A recreation of James’ childhood apartment in Akron’s Spring Hill neighborhood is part of the museum’s immersive experience. The museum displays jerseys from James’ career and includes the Cleveland Cavaliers’ all-white suit from the 2003 draft when he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

The museum then follows James’s career, exploring his time with the Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and ultimately his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. It also highlights his community involvement and how he has given back.

Additionally, the exhibit features a timeline documenting the history of his foundation, which began with a Bike-A-Thon in 2009 and expanded with the launch of the I PROMISE education program in 2018, according to Good Morning America.

Proceeds from ticket sales will reportedly go toward The LeBron James Foundation in support of I PROMISE students, educators, and family members.