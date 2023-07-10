Larry Nassar, Disgraced Former USA Gymnastics Team Doctor, Stabbed At A Florida Federal Prison

Scott Olson/ Getty Images

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former US Gymnastics doctor, was stabbed multiple times on Sunday at the US Penitentiary Coleman in Florida after an altercation with another prisoner.

“We can confirm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 2:35 pm, an inmate was assaulted at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman II, in Sumterville, Florida. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons told ESPN.

Sources told The Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity that Nassar was stabbed in the chest and in the back, but as of Monday was reportedly in stable condition.

No staff members or other inmates sustained injuries from this altercation, and there is currently an internal investigation underway.

Nassar, who is 59, is serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted in federal and state courts. In 2017, he was sentenced to 60 years after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Then, “in 2018, he was sentenced to an additional 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. And in February 2018, he received an additional 40 to 125 years in Michigan State prison after pleading guilty to an additional three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan.”

Originally, Nassar was incarcerated in Tucson, Arizona, but was attacked soon after entering the general population. He was then transferred to an Oklahoma City holding facility before moving to his current maximum security federal prison, where this latest attack occurred. Now, he will be “need to be moved to another prison.”

After the charges against Nassar first came to light, “several athletes testified to more than two decades of abuse, saying their claims had been ignored by coaches, trainers and adults.”

One of the victims of Nassar’s abuse was Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles who testified at a hearing during the investigation. Her statement reads in part, “I sit before you today to raise my voice so that no little girl must endure what I, the athletes at this table, and the countless others who needlessly suffered under Nassar’s guise of medical treatment, which we continue to endure today. We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at the FBI, USAG or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed, and we deserve answers.”

Biles continued, “Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable. If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others -across Olympic Sports,” adding “it truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us…A message needs to be sent: If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough.”