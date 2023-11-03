Death Of Model Malessa Mooney Has Been Ruled A Homicide, Autopsy Reveals Gruesome Details

Maleesa Mooney. PHOTO: JOURDIN PAULINE/ INSTAGRAM

Maleesa Mooney, a model who was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment, died by homicide, according to the recently released autopsy report.

The Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be “homicidal violence,” according to People.com. The 31-year-old model was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on September 12 as ESSENCE previously reported. The autopsy has now revealed that she had been several beaten, bound, and placed inside her own refrigerator.

Mooney was last seen on video surveillance at her apartment on September 6. Her mother requested a welfare check, which led to the discovery of her body on September 12. The autopsy also indicated blunt force trauma to parts of her body. Toxicology tests found traces of cocaine and alcohol in her system, though it is uncertain what role, if any, these substances played in her death.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the Los Angeles Police Department has not provided updates.

Adding to the tragedy, Mooney was two months pregnant, according to her sister and singer, Jourdin Pauline, reports People.com. Mooney had expressed excitement about the pregnancy, and her family is deeply affected by her loss. Pauline describes the circumstances of her sister’s death and the condition of her apartment as chilling and traumatic.

“From what we saw at the coroner and mortuary, my sister was in a struggle, and it’s devastating. It’s a very monstrous act. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Pauline said. “A lot of things just don’t make sense to us.”

She also recalled when her family showed up to Mooney’s apartment after the welfare check.

“It was honestly so chilling,” she said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before. Different parts of the carpet were ripped up, and the refrigerator was gone. Whatever happened that night was very scary and traumatic. I know she was so scared. I just hate to think about it.”

Mooney’s death occurred just two days after another model, Nichole Coats, was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on September 10. However, the police have stated that these two cases are not related. Coats’ autopsy report revealed that she died from “cocaine and ethanol toxicity,” according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.