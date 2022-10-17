Kidde Smoke Alarm Campaign Rings The Alarm On Fire Safety Inequity

Black communities are disproportionately affected by fatal residential fires. In fact, Black people face two times the risk of house fire deaths than individuals of any other race, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In response to the startling statistics, fire safety manufacturing company Kidde, started the Cause For Alarm campaign to address the gaps in education and access to fire safety measures. This fire safety education and awareness-building initiative officially launched on Oct. 12 in the Bronx, New York, with the unveiling of a mural by renowned NYC artist, Cey Adams. The mural depicts a home amid flames highlights the sobering statistic that Black Americans are twice as likely to die in a house fire.

“The work I create always tells a deeper story about the cultural and community issues of my subjects,” said Adams in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “This piece tells the story about how residents in the Bronx can work together to help ensure a devastating fire does not occur again. Working with Kidde on Cause For Alarm is my small way of helping residents learn they can protect themselves and live safely and securely in their own homes,” he added.

The Bronx is where a devastating fire tore through the 19-story Twin Parks Towers Northeast apartment building in January, killing 17 people including eight children. Fire Department officials said a malfunctioning electric space heater was to blame. Most of the victims died as a result of the rapid spread of smoke through two doors that were left open despite a law requiring them to spring shut.

Kidde partners with Jesse Williams and artist Cey Adams to unveil a thought-provoking mural, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. The mural is part of Kidde’s new fire safety campaign, Cause For Alarm™, and shines a light on the statistic that fatal residential fires disproportionately affect Black communities. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit CauseForAlarm.org. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for Kidde/AP Images)

According to CPSC’s Residential Fire Loss Estimates report, although African Americans represent only 13% of the U.S. population, they represent an estimated 24% of the home fire deaths and 27% of the home fire injuries.

“Fatal house fires disproportionately impact the Black community, my community, and it’s

vital to get behind campaigns such as Cause For Alarm so we can help avoid major, catastrophic events,” actor and activist Jesse Williams, who supports the campaign.“This campaign is also personal to me because my brother is a firefighter and risks his life daily. By supporting Cause For Alarm, I hope to help educate on how our communities can help protect themselves, and their firefighters, from deadly fires,” Williams added.

As part of Cause For Alarm efforts, Kidde has also partnered with The Home Depot and other businesses to donate fire safety products to the FDNY Foundation and Habitat for Humanity to help ensure these life-saving products get into the hands of those who need them most.

For every Kidde alarm purchased at participating businesses through November 2022, a one dollar contribution will be made toward donated smoke alarms, up to a total retail value of one million dollars.

The mural will be on display through the end of October, which is Fire Prevention Month, with the aim of bringing light to the devastating impact fire can have on local communities.