Kevin Hart Launches New Tequila Brand ‘Gran Coramino’

Kevin Hart is proving that he’s a jack of all trades and master of all.

On the heels of major investment news regarding his other companies, the entertainer recently announced his newest venture: tequila.

According to a news release, Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, announced their new tequila brand, Gran Coramino™.

“I have always had a passion for tequila and wanted to create my own brand for years but was looking for the right person to partner with. When I met 11th generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, I knew right away that this was the right partnership,” Hart exclusively told Essence. “Juan and I worked tirelessly to create the perfect Reposado Cristalino and are both very excited for its debut!”

The co-founders said they worked on the brand for two years and produced a Reposado Cristalino tequila. It’s described as 100% agave tequila, first aged in Eastern European oak barrels and finished in California Cabernet wine casks to reflect the state that Hart calls home.

“Gran Coramino is about people coming together and building a community that everyone can be part of,” Hart said in a news release. “As someone who loves tequila, I’ve spent the past two years working with Juan Domingo to create a brand and product of the highest possible quality that is accessible to my fans. Juan is an undisputed leader in the tequila industry and, like me, strives for excellence in everything he does. Together with Juan and my partner James Morrissey from Global Brand Equities, we decided on every aspect of this product from the ground up. I wanted something different in the market, to tell a story that hadn’t been told before for my fans, for my culture, and a generation who has never tasted a Cristalino before. It’s the best-kept secret in tequila.”

Domingo Beckmann said the brand’s journey was truly a key partnership every step of the way.

“Kevin is a proven leader and true tequila aficionado whose creativity, passion, and enthusiasm have driven him to unparalleled success in all of his endeavors,” he said. “From day one, it was clear both Kevin and I share the same philosophy for producing tequila of the highest quality, entrepreneurial drive, and care for the people who make and enjoy tequila. Kevin has become part of our team here in Mexico and I could not think of a better partner to share this journey with, and to introduce Gran Coramino to a new global community of tequila drinkers.”

Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino is available on GranCoramino.com, ReserveBar and at retail across CA, IL, TX, GA and NY.