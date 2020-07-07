Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been widely floated as a possible candidate for vice president, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bottoms revealed her test results on Twitter Monday afternoon: “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Bottoms told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who contracted the virus earlier this year himself, that both she and her husband tested positive after deciding to get tested because her husband had been sleeping more than usual.

The mayor told CNN she does not know how they came into contact with the virus, and thought that some of her husband’s symptoms, and the mild symptoms of her own such as a headache and a dry cough, were because of allergies.

“I’m still in a state of shock because I don’t have any idea how we were exposed,” Bottoms said. “I’m stunned.”

One of the couple’s four children also tested positive; however, all four of the children have asthma, which can exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms.

The family’s diagnosis has re-prompted Bottoms to caution about how quickly it can spread unnoticed.

“This is scary. We’ve done all the things that we thought we should do, and for us to still test positive, I think, really speaks to how easily this virus is spread and obviously none of us are immune from it,” Bottoms said.