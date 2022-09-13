2 Firearms Stolen From Rep. Karen Bass L.A. Home In Burglary

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif) said two firearms were stolen from her Los Angeles residence in a burglary on Friday.

Bass said she came home Friday to find signs of a break-in and called police. The thief stole firearms that had been “safely and securely stored” but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables, she said.

NEWS: @KarenBassLA says her home was broken into last night and someone stole two firearms she had locked up. pic.twitter.com/iQ8JNdUI17 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) September 10, 2022

Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and a California representative since 2011, wrote in a statement that she discovered the burglary on Friday and called the Los Angeles Police Department for assistance.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass stated according to local news outlet KTLA.

Bass’ spokesperson Sarah Leonard Sheahan told The Los Angeles Times that Bass owned the firearms, which she alleged were registered to the mayoral candidate, but she has never looked to obtain a permit to carry.

The Los Angeles Police Department released as image of the suspect from surveillance video. He was described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, was wearing dark clothing, a surgical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo, and black Asics sneakers.

Crime has emerged as a key issue in Bass’ mayoral race. Earlier this year during a debate when Bass was asked if she felt safe in the city and to rate how safe she felt, she said “10 out of 10.” But she also acknowledged that other residents didn’t feel the same.

Worth mentioning Karen Bass says she feels 10 out of 10 safe when walking around around LA. This answer coming at a mayoral debate hosted by @Elex_Michaelson on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CSlKp3G2e7 — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) September 10, 2022

According to the LA Times, burglaries are up 15 percent citywide in 2022 compared to last year. An August poll found that 77 percent of voters want a candidate who is tough on crime.