15-Year-Old Girl Kalana Johnson Missing For Over A Week After Traveling To Atlanta

Kalana Johnson, a 15-year-old girl from Georgia arrived in Atlanta on a bus over a week ago to visit friends. She has not been heard from since.

Authorities believe she took a bus from Augusta to Forsyth St. in Atlanta, a local news outlet reports.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports that Kalana was last seen around 2:00 am on October 18 at the Holiday Inn Express visiting family in Augusta. Authorities say she was wearing a pair of green jogging pants, a black T-shirt with a green logo, and black/white Nike tennis shoes. **MISSING JUVENILE**Kalana Johnson has been missing since 10/18/21 around 2:00 am from the Holiday Inn Express at 441… Loading the player... Columbia County Sheriff's Office – Appling, GA on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

If you have any information on her location or who she may be with, please contact Columbia County Investigations Division at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.