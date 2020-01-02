Julián Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro has ended his presidential campaign, acknowledging in a video released by his campaign that “it simply isn’t our time,” the New York Times reports.

“Today, it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president,” Castro said in the video message, that also recapped the candidate’s highlights on the trail. Castro always centered humane immigration policy and insisted on decriminalizing border crossings. He also frequently spoke out against police brutality, and often referenced the names of African American victims when speaking out against other forms of gun violence.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Still, Castro stressed in his video, “I’m not done fighting. I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts. A nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care, and a decent place to live.”

Castro’s campaign never had the polling drive that some of his other counterparts—such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and Vice President Joe Biden—had.

He was also notably absent for the last two primary debates after not meeting the qualifications, although he was still active on Twitter during those hours, sharing his policies and plans.

Castro was the only Latinx candidate running in 2020, and one of the few candidates of color who made it to the debates at all. He was vocally supportive of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) who exited the race in early December. Castro lashed out at the media for holding Harris “to an unfair standard,” noting that the senator “was treated very poorly,” before calling out the media’s treatment of women and candidates of color in general.

The media’s flawed formula for “electability” has pushed aside women and candidates of color.



Our party’s diversity is our strength, and it’s a shame that we’re headed for a December debate without a single person of color. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 4, 2019

On Thursday, following the announcement, several of his fellow candidates tweeted out their support.

I’m going to miss seeing my friend @JulianCastro on the trail. Thank you, Julián, for bringing your ideas and leadership to this race—your voice and campaign were invaluable in sticking up for underrepresented communities and pushing the field forward. pic.twitter.com/qVaMi9X6gd — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 2, 2020

Thank you @JulianCastro for being a powerful voice, for proposing bold and progressive plans, and for using your campaign to help people who need it now. You made this race stronger—and you will continue to be a leader in our party and our country for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/SWlsDC9HcS — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 2, 2020

