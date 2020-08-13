Texas Judge Accused Of Shooting At Husband’s Girlfriend During Argument

Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas

A Harris County, Texas civil judge is facing new charges after being accused of shooting at her husband’s girlfriend following a verbal altercation, KTRK reports.

Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas of the 164th Civil District Court is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident that occurred on Monday.

According to police, the altercation took place at the apparent girlfriend’s home, where Smoots-Thomas appeared in the woman’s driveway honking.

The woman, who remains unidentified, came out of her home, prompting a verbal argument between the two. At some point, the incident escalated and Smoots-Thomas allegedly fired a gun at the woman, who Smoots-Thomas’ attorney identified as the girlfriend of his client’s husband.

The judge was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Smoots-Thomas is currently suspended, however, this is in the wake of other legal issues that she faced last year, after being accused of using campaign funds for her personal use, including on her mortgage, her children’s school tuition and on jewelry.

Prior to the assault with a deadly weapon charge, the judge had already been charged with 10 counts of wire fraud stemming from that case, where she pleaded not guilty.

Despite the charges she faced last year, Smoots-Thomas still announced that she would be running for re-election in 2020, but ultimately lost her race in July.