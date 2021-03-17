The groundbreaking performances from the cast of Hulu’s The United States vs Billie Holiday has everyone talking and engaging in much-needed conversation around several of the film’s themes as explored through the lens of Billie Holiday’s compelling life story.

Throughout the month of March, ESSENCE Studios will premiere an exclusive interview series featuring the film's stars.



Throughout the month of March, ESSENCE Studios will premiere an exclusive interview series featuring the film’s stars. Scroll down for details on each conversation in the series, and then be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com and the ESSENCE social platforms to hear reflections and insights from the actors as they reveal the inspirations behind their characters and the creative process of bringing this impactful story to life.

On Tuesday, March 16, ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray hosted the film’s award-winning Director & Producer Lee Daniels in an exclusive sit down. During their chat, Daniels opened up about what inspired him to want to tell Black stories so beautifully, Andra Day’s reaction to her Oscar nomination, the importance of authentic, non-sensationalized representation of the LGBTQIA community in film and television, and more. Click HERE to watch the must-see interview.

On Wednesday, March 17 at 7PM EST, activist and journalist Jeff Johnson will host the men of the film, Trevante Rhodes, Tyler James Williams, Tone Bell, Rob Morgan and Miss Lawrence as for a candid discussion on Black masculinity and the emotional connection of the roles they played in the film.

On Thursday, March 18 at 7PM EST, Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Andra Day will sit down with writer and image activist Michaela angela Davis to discuss her feature film debut and her starring role as the iconic Billie Holiday.

On Monday, March 22 at 6PM EST, entrepreneur and activist Thami Dish will host Miss Lawrence as he returns for an introspective Facebook Live about his career journey thus far in the television, film, beauty and fashion spaces.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.essencestudios.com.