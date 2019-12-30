Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, CNN reports. The congressman’s office revealed the news Sunday evening.

Lewis, a civil rights icon, first became etched in this nation’s consciousness because of his bravery on “Bloody Sunday,” the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., where he protested alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Today, he remains hopeful, noting that doctors have informed him of recent medical advances that give him a fighting chance.

“I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement according to the network. “While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.”

The 79-year-old congressman, who is in his 17th term, intends to keep on working.

“I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon,” he said.

The beloved leader received an outpouring of love on Sunday evening as the news broke, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Cory Booker, and other colleagues in Congress.

.@RepJohnLewis, we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable. We know that you will be well. pic.twitter.com/j7YMUGLPC2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2019

John Lewis is one of the strongest people I know. He already beat Jim Crow and the Ku Klux Klan—cancer is next. Please join me in lifting him and his family in prayer. https://t.co/vuGnFwdnlV — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 30, 2019

#JohnLewis is alive.



Let’s not bury him in response to a diagnosis, no matter how dire.



Think high.

Love deeply.

Be encouraged.

Encourage him. pic.twitter.com/5kaDIj174O — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2019

John Lewis is a giant—an icon of the civil rights movement, a leader in Congress and one of the kindest people I know.



I’m praying for a speedy and full recovery. We need you making good trouble in the halls of Congress! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 29, 2019

John Lewis has been a fighter from the moment he could speak. If anyone can beat this horror it's him. @repjohnlewis you are surrounded by love, support, prayers and encouragement from all over this country that needs you. #blessup 🙏🏿 https://t.co/v2ZOMaytH5 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 29, 2019

John Lewis took part in sit-ins when he was just 20, was beaten up during the Freedom Rides when he was 21, was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington at 23, and had his skull fractured in Selma during Bloody Sunday – at the age of 25.



Keep fighting, Mr Lewis. https://t.co/qOCU4NnFkk — Kiran Moodley (@kirancmoodley) December 29, 2019

All the strength and all the love to John Lewis. He’s been leading people into “good trouble” and leading this country closer to its ideals of justice and equality his whole life. We’re with you John!! — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 30, 2019

Former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also tweeted their support.

If there’s anyone with the strength and courage to fight this, it’s you, John. Hillary and I love you, and we join with millions of other Americans in praying for you and your family. https://t.co/gNVEu1dijU — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2019

If there’s one thing I love about @RepJohnLewis, it’s his incomparable will to fight. I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

