Biden Dominates Primaries In 3 States, Widening Lead Over Sanders

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his dominating streak on Tuesday’s primaries, sweeping Florida, Illinois, and Arizona and doubling his delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to NBC News, Biden’s latest victories secure him 315 more delegates than his competition and also pushed the vice president past the halfway mark to the 1,991 delegates needed to win the majority and secure the presidential nomination.

“Our campaign has had a very good night,” Biden said from a live stream from is home in Delaware. “We moved closer to securing the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. And we’re doing it by building a broad coalition.”

The vice president also made an attempt to reach out to Bernie’s supporters – most of whom are young voters – saying that he shares the same goals.

“I hear you, I know what’s at stake, I know what we have to do. Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party and then to unify the nation,” Biden, who hasn’t been polling as well with the younger crowd, insisted.