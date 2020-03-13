JetBlue Bans Passenger Who Was Awaiting Results For Coronavirus Test

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

JetBlue is not playing around in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, immediately banning a passenger who took a trip from New York to Florida while waiting for his coronavirus test results to come back, CNN reports.

The unidentified passenger did not tell anyone from JetBlue that he was waiting for results and flew from John F Kennedy International Airport to West Palm Beach on Wednesday, the network notes.

It was upon landing that the passenger told crew members that he had been notified that he had tested positive for the virus.

JetBlue issued a firm statement, calling the events “unsettling,” and making it clear that the customer will no longer be welcomed to fly on its planes.

“Last night’s event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future,” the statement read.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, this news prompted the immediate cleaning of the areas that the customer went through based on security camera footage, including gates, check-in counters, restrooms and more.