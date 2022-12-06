JAY-Z, Roc Nation Join Bid for Times Square Casino

It looks like Jay-Z aiming to add “casino czar” to his business portfolio.

The rap mogul’s full-service entertainment agency, Roc Nation, will be the official entertainment partner of SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in their bid for a new, state-of-the-art gaming facility at 1515 Broadway in Times Square, per a press release shared with ESSENCE.

“New York is a beacon, the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the true crossroads of the world,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter per the news release. “My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State.”

“There’s no better partner than JAY-Z and Roc Nation to help Caesars Palace Times Square ensure that Times Square remains a global entertainment hub and an economic engine for New York,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman & CEO of SL Green. “Together, we will bring the nearly 130 million annual pedestrians a stronger and more exciting Times Square to visit, reunifying the bow tie around a new set of innovative programming that will appeal to New Yorkers and tourists.”

“We are thrilled to have Roc Nation and JAY-Z join our partnership to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square. They are one of the most pioneering entertainment groups in the world, with New York embedded in their DNA,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Times Square has been the heartbeat of American Entertainment for over a century. Through our shared vision, we will build a world-class destination specifically designed to complement and elevate today’s Times Square experience, ensuring it remains a magnet for visitors and a hub of creativity for years to come.”

This will be the first venture of its kind in the Times Square area and if approved, poised to make local business owners millions.