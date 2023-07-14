Home · News

'I'm An Idiot': Jan 6. Rioter Who Stole Photo Of John Lewis From Nancy Pelosi's Office Gets Four-Year Prison Sentence

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Kevin Lyons from Chicago to four years and three months in federal prison and said there was "no excuse" for his conduct.
‘I’m An Idiot’: Jan 6. Rioter Who Stole Photo Of John Lewis From Nancy Pelosi’s Office Gets Four-Year Prison Sentence
USDC District of Columbia
By Melissa Noel ·

On Friday, a self-described “idiot” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stole a wallet and a framed photo of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

According to NBC News, Chicago-based father-of-two Kevin Lyons was previously found guilty of felony counts of “entering and remaining in a restricted building, unruly and disruptive behavior in a restricted building, and obstruction of an official proceeding.”

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced the 40-year-old to four years and three months in federal prison, saying it was rare for her to have a defendant appear before her who described their childhood as “perfect,” as Lyons did. Lyons has “no excuse” for his conduct, the judge said.

Lyons recorded himself as he stole a wallet from a staff member’s jacket. According to federal prosecutors, the framed photo he stole was a gift to Pelosi about two months after Lewis died. It showed Pelosi and Lewis, who “was a Freedom Rider, spoke during the 1963 March on Washington, and got his skull fractured by an Alabama state trooper as she tried to cross a bridge in Selma in 1965” at the “Door of No Return” at Elmina Castle in Ghana.

In a memo regarding the sentencing, Federal prosecutors stated that Lyons “left the Capitol via an Uber before traveling back to Chicago.” That evening, he admittedly took the stolen photo and texted a picture of it to some buddies. I’m very convinced I am now a multiple Federal felon,” he boasted later. The picture was never found.

“I’m a pretty eccentric person; you might be able to tell,” Lyons said. “I let the crowd and the mob and stuff kind of take over me. … It’s insane. I can’t believe it.” He apologized for the impact that his crimes had on his 16-year-old and 13-year-old sons.

“I’m an idiot; I realize that,” Lyons said. “I was stupid. I don’t know what came over me… I apologize to you, the country, and my family.”

More than 1,000 people have been prosecuted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, and at least 335 have received prison sentences. The Justice Department stated last month that their determination to bring Jan. 6 offenders accountable “has not, and will not, wane.”

TOPICS: 