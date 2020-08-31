The ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is speaking out as more details of his involvement in her shooting death come to light. Last week, in an interview with the Louisville Courier Journal, Jamarcus Glover, who dated Taylor off and on for roughly four years, said that police wrongfully obtained a search warrant for her house and are now attempting to blame him for her death.

“The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna’s door,” Glover told the outlet. “There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there,” he added.

According to an extensive report, Taylor and Glover, a convicted drug felon, were involved in a romantic relationship for years. The night officers entered Taylor’s home unannounced (based on the majority of witness accounts), they intended to speak to Taylor, who they believed to be home alone, about Glover’s alleged drug connections. Police concluded that Taylor was involved in her ex-boyfriend’s affairs and that Glover was using her home to stash money, illegal substances and drug packages.

The Courier Journal reports that circumstantial information was given to a judge in order to issue the no-knock warrant. It included surveillance photos of Glover’s car at Taylor’s home and photos of her in front of a “trap house” where Glover conducted his alleged illegal business. Police also said they confirmed that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s home, though the Louisville postmaster inspector denies the verification request came through his office. He says a different agency inquired if any suspicious mail was delivered to Taylor’s home and they concluded that there were none.

Glover has also stated that Taylor had no involvement with his alleged drug trade though he told his child’s mother during a prison visit after Taylor’s death that “Bre” was holding thousands in cash belonging to him. The claim could not be verified as detectives found no narcotics or cash at Taylor’s home the night they barged their way in. Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister and roommate at the time, told CNN that Taylor was emphatic about Glover keeping any illegal dealings away from her home.

Police records and Taylor’s family attorney, Sam Aguiar suggest that when authorities approached her apartment on that fateful night in March, they did so knowing that the no-knock warrant they had obtained was to be carried out as a knock and announce. They also failed to do proper surveillance on the home, completely overlooking the fact that Taylor was accompanied by her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker when she re-entered her home that evening after the two returned from a date.

Breonna Taylor poses with boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Walker has said during several interviews that police did not announce themselves before entering Taylor’s home. He discharged his weapon in self-defense believing Jamarcus Glover may have been trying to enter.

Walker has maintained that there was no wrongdoing on his or Taylor’s part regarding the shooting. He never heard the police announce themselves, and he was simply trying to protect the woman he loved.

On Monday, Aguiar revealed a new development in the story via Facebook. In a post, he showed evidence that Jamarcus Glover was offered a plea deal which would have required him to say that Taylor was part of his drug operation. His cooperation would give the Louisville police department a justification for their wrongful search of Taylor’s home. The deal was offered on July 13 and Glover subsequently rejected it. Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine’s office, which is responsible for pushing the deal, has since recused itself.