UPDATE: 4:50 P.M. EST – Oct. 9, 2020: Harrison has announced that he will be present at tonight’s debate, as the event’s format has been changed.

“No such luck, Lindsey,” Harrison tweeted. “I’ll be there. Thank you to our hosts for accommodating Senator Graham’s refusal to take a Covid test, and changing the debate format to keep everyone safe.”

EARLIER:

Politician Jaime Harrison is currently in the running to become a senator for South Carolina—but he may opt out of tonight’s debate. His opposition, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), is refusing to take another COVID-19 test ahead of the scheduled face off.

Post and Courier reports that on October 8, Harrison, as well as the debate’s moderators, had agreed to take a COVID-19 test before the debate. When Sen. Graham was asked by Harrison to comply, he did not. “[I]f Sen. Graham will not take a coronavirus test, I cannot responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk,” Harrison said in a press release.

Sen. Graham wrote his own response and posted it to Twitter.

“Jaime Harrison is too liberal for South Carolina,” he wrote. “I listen to the medical experts and follow their advice. I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent.” Harrison then publicly inquired about why Sen. Graham refused to be tested.

“Why won’t you take the test, Lindsey?,” he wrote on Twitter. Actor Mark Ruffalo also chimed in, asking, “Why won’t you take a Covid test [Senator Graham?] Why be so irresponsible that you would expose your opponent and the debate crew to a deadly disease? Not becoming of a US senator.”

Harrison brought his own plexiglass shield to his last debate against Graham.