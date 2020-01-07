Democrat Running To Unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham Raised More Than $3.5 Million In 3 Months

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democrat who is working to boot Republican Lindsey Graham from his Senate seat is on a great fundraising streak, according to an announcement from his campaign.

The Hill reports that Harrison has raised more than $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019, an achievement that his campaign is claiming is the most that any South Carolina Democratic challenger has ever raised.

The campaign said that Harrison raked in donations from voters in all 46 of South Carlina’s counties, and also comes from more than 112,000 contributions.

And, according to the Post and Courier, that figure topped the record Graham set in the quarter before.

This is not the first time that Harrison’s fundraising has made news.

Last October, when Graham drew ire and scrutiny after agreeing that the impeachment proceedings against Trump were a “lynching,” Harrison’s campaign received $150,000 in donations in a single day.

Share :