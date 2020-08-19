DNC

Jacquelyn Brittany had quite the night. The 31-year-old security guard who works at the New York Times was tapped with the responsibility of being the first person to nominate former vice president Joe Biden for president.

“The genuine compassion, care and respect that Jacquelyn felt when she met Vice President Biden — and his sheer excitement after connecting with an essential worker who he now considers a dear friend — is a clear example of why Americans across this country are rallying together to support Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris,” Kamau Marshall, Director of Strategic Communications told ESSENCE. “By reaching people on a personal level and showing empathy for their success, failures and hardships, Joe Biden is clearly differentiating himself as the thoughtful leader that America needs during these uncertain times.”

In her Tuesday night address, Jacquelyn notes that she takes powerful people up in her elevator all the time, but there was something about Biden that made her feel he was different. “In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me. That he actually cared. That my life meant something to him,” Jacquelyn said. “And I knew, even when he went into his important meeting, he’d take my story in there with him. That’s because Joe Biden has room in his heart for just himself.”

Those watching the Democratic National Convention saw as the entire nominating process unfolded on TV, possibly charmed by the fact that Biden had tapped someone who he had a brief exchange with, in an elevator, to take on such an important role. In an interview with the Washington Post, the campaign noted that Jacquelyn epitomized the hopes of Biden and represented the Black women and working-class voters who made his candidacy possible.

In an elevator last December, Jacquelyn Brittany told Biden “I love you” as she escorted him up to the editorial board meeting at the New York Times. The exchange between the two went viral.

Jacquelyn concluded her nomination by saying, “We’ve been through a lot and we have tough days ahead. But nominating someone like [Joe Biden] to be in the White House is a good place to start. That’s why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The Democratic National Convention continues its live coverage through Thursday night. Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for the presidency on the final night from his home state of Delaware.