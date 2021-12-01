Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Legend Clarance Avant, Tragically Murdered In Home Invasion Robbery

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was reportedly shot and killed during a home invasion. According to TMZ, Avant was shot as an intruder burst into the Trousdale Estates home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant, 90.

By the time the Beverly Hills Police Department arrived to respond to urgent reports of a home invasion made near 2:30am Jacquline had been rushed to the hospital where she was reportedly pronounced dead. Clarence was reportedly home at the time of the attack but no information has been released about whether or not he was injured during the crime.

The couple was married for over five decades, sharing their professional and personal lives for the majority of their lives. Clarence was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his tremendous contributions to the recording industry as Jacquline beamed with pride at his side, the way she did when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2016.

They share two adult children Nicole Avant and Alexander Avant.

Jacqueline was a charitable person who served as President of the Neighbors of Watts, a group reportedly dedicated to supporting child care. She also served on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center, which aids over “12,000 international students and scholars,” as they pursue their studies at the California University.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California ​​there have been 15 counties in California that “saw both violent and property crime rates increase,” in recent years including the one where the Avant family lives.

Rapper Pop Smoke was murdered during a violent heist in Los Angleles County, and Real Housewives of Bevelry Hills star Dorit Kemsey was recently held at gunpoint during a robbery in her Encino home.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family and all of those who were touched by Jacqueline at this time.