Video Shows Wisconsin Police Shooting Black Man In The Back

Jacob Blake, 29, is currently fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday afternoon.

Graphic bystander video captured the fatal moments that reportedly occurred when Blake tried to break up a fight between two women, the New York Daily News reports.

The video shows Blake walking away from officers as they yell at him. At least two officers follow him with their guns drawn. The officers continue to follow as Blake opens the car door and tries to get in. That’s when one officer grabs Blake by his shirt. Shortly after, at least seven gunshots go off.

White Wisconsin police officer shoots an unarmed Black man in the back seven time as he enters his car with his three children sitting inside. Jacob Blake is now fighting for his life pic.twitter.com/PFWVlKlaxe — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 24, 2020

The young father was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and the shooting rapidly sparked protests in the community, as yet another instance of police brutality.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement, expressing his concerns.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said in his statement.

Attorney Benjamin Crump who is working with Blake’s family said that his three young sons were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

According to the Kenosha News, the shooting will now be investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.