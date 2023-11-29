The Largest HBCU In Mississippi Has A New President. Meet Jackson State University’s Dr. Marcus L. Thompson

USA, Washington State, Seattle

The new president of Jackson State University (JSU) officially began his tenure this week after a months-long search.

Dr. Marcus L. Thompson now leads JSU, the largest historically Black college and university in Mississippi.

After Thomas K. Hudson, the university’s former president, resigned on March 31, the search began for his successor. The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) landed on JSU alum and promoted from within in choosing Dr.Thompson earlier this month.

Dr. Thompson, who was deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of IHL, said, “I’m very honored to be named President of Jackson State University because I believe in its mission, purpose and most of all, the outstanding faculty, staff, alumni and students who embody our school’s motto of challenging minds, changing lives.”

The JSU family welcomes Dr. Marcus L. Thompson as the 13th president of Jackson State University. pic.twitter.com/52qWSfk13l — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) November 27, 2023

“I look forward to working closely with all of them to develop a consensus about strategic goals and objectives we can achieve by working together,” continued Thompson.

During his tenure at IHL, Thompson headed up efforts to form the IHL ADA/Accessibility Services Task Force. In addition, Thompson also led “the IHL Board of Trustees’ efforts to encourage diverse campus environments and to ensure that all aspects of institutional practice affirm the IHL Board’s commitment to access and success, with particular attention to heightening participation and achievement of underrepresented individuals,” per the press release.

Dr. Steven Cunningham who chaired the search committee stated, “The Board selected a leader who knows the unique historic importance of the university who will articulate a bold vision for the future and will be indefatigable in the pursuit of excellence for Jackson State University.”

While Thompson was appointed earlier in November, his tenure officially became effective November 27. The 20-year education veteran obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree in urban higher education from JSU and is also an alum of Mississippi College where he “earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish and a Master’s degree in Education.”

“I can’t think of a leader in Mississippi who has invested more time and thought regarding the issues at Jackson State than my friend Marcus Thompson,” former U.S. Secretary of Education as well as former interim president at Jackson State University Dr. Rod Paige declared.

“He is one of the only people I can think of who has a full comprehension of the history, trajectory, strength, vulnerabilities and basic needs of the university. I cannot think of an individual who could be more involved and have more connections with the people pertinent to the university than him,” continued Paige. “I think IHL has made a wise choice in making Marcus Thompson president, and I’m very proud that he will take advantage of this opportunity.”