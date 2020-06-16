SIXNINETEEN: Movement For Black Lives Calls For Juneteenth Actions

To honor our ancestors and to lay a path to freedom for future generations, we are calling for the SIX NINETEEN mobilization on Juneteenth weekend, June 19–21, 2020, at home, in your community, or in Washington, D.C.

In response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and countless other Black people who have been killed at the hands of vigilantes or law enforcement, millions have taken to the streets with a clear and distinct call to end police violence and to defund police.

Hashtags to Use

#SixNineteen | #DefendBlackLives | #BlackLivesMatter | #DefundPolice

Call to Action

Join the #SixNineteen weekend of action in front of the White House or in your communities: www.sixnineteen.com

Graphics

Tweets & Posts

• Juneteenth is a day that honors Black freedom & Black resistance.

• This Juneteenth is a rare moment for our communities to proclaim in one voice that Black Lives Matter. #SixNineteen www.sixnineteen.com

• DEFEND. BLACK. LIVES.

• Join in on Juneteenth weekend in front of the White House, in your homes, or in your communities to show our power and shout our demands. #SixNineteen sign-up: www.sixnineteen.com

• Together, we’re bigger than monied interests—including police unions and right-wing think tanks. And we demand:

☑Defunding of police

☑Investment in Black communities

☑Resignation of Donald Trump

#SixNineteen

www.sixnineteen.com

• It’s time. We must lay the path to freedom for future generations NOW. Join the #SixNineteen mobilization on Juneteenth weekend, June 19–21, 2020. #DefendBlackLives

www.sixnineteen.com

• ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

• Defund the police. Invest in Black communities. Tell Donald Trump to resign.

• Join the Weekend of Action: #SixNineteen in Washington, D.C., in your community, or in your home. #DefendBlackLives www.sixnineteen.com

Instagram & Facebook Posts

• On June 19, 1865, Black communities in Texas finally received the news that they were free.

• Juneteenth (June 19th) is a day that honors Black freedom and Black resistance, and centers Black people’s unique contribution to the struggle for justice in the U.S. This Juneteenth is a rare moment for our communities to proclaim in one voice that Black Lives Matter, and that we won’t tolerate anything

less than justice for all our people.

• Join us on the #SixNineteen mobilization on Juneteenth weekend, June 19–21, 2020. Take action in front of the White House, in your community, or at home.

www.sixnineteen.com

• Right now, uprisings are taking place in all 50 states, and more than two-thirds of Americans agree that police violence is systemic. The Movement for Black Lives is alive and vibrant. And combined with COVID-19 and four years of Trumpism, Black communities are demanding: justice; accountability; a divestment from policing; and an investment in healthy, sustainable communities.

• Join us on the #SixNineteen mobilization on Juneteenth weekend, June 19–21, 2020. Take action in front of the White House, in your community, or at home. www.sixnineteen.com

Developed by Kairos Fellowship in Defense of Black Lives

For more information, contact press@M4BL.org