Honeyland, A New Festival Celebrating Black Joy And Culture, Makes Its Debut In Houston This November

What do you get when you fuse sports, fashion, music, food and spirits into one event?

Houston’s most anticipated event of the year — that’s what.

A first-of-its-kind event for the Lone Star State, The Honeyland Festival will touch down later this year for its inaugural Black joy celebration bringing together a wide array of local and national culinary talents, and the hottest musical acts and artists in the world for the ultimate cultural experience.

“Honeyland is a destination we’ve imagined to spotlight the best in Black expression, from the cuisines that have inspired culinary staples around the world to the music that has helped shape popular culture for generations,” said Staci Hallmon, IMG’s Senior Vice President of Arts and Entertainment Events in North America and Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, in a joint statement. “We are excited to bring Honeyland to life this fall, and we look forward to showcasing the incredible food creators and musical acts who are prime examples of Black excellence in Houston and around the country.”

Taking place just outside of Houston, TX on November 11-12, 2023, the two-day festival will take over Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land.

Nationally renowned chef, author and TV personality, Marcus Samuelsson, will serve as Honeyland’s food curator and Fawn Weaver, Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest will serve as Honeyland’s spirits and beverage curator.

“For centuries, Black people have expressed themselves through the creation of foods that still serve as cultural staples in our community,” said Marcus Samuelsson. “Our cuisine is layered and complex with inspirations from the African continent, to the U.S. South, to the Caribbean and beyond. Honeyland will be an incredible celebration of this cross section of food and culture.”

“Beverages have always played an important role in the American dining experience, and Black innovators have always been at the forefront,” said Fawn Weaver. “Black mixologists laid the foundation for modern cocktails with the creation of drinks like the classic Mint Julep, and enslaved Africans were the backbone of the whiskey and rum business in our nation. I’m delighted that Honeyland is committed to showcasing the rich history of spirits and beverages, and uplifting the legacy of Black mixologists, blenders, wine négociants and distillers who are too often forgotten.”

Honeyland is also committed to creating a lasting impact in the communities it celebrates. In addition to providing local economic development by hiring and working with local and diverse vendors, Honeyland is also creating a strategic philanthropic initiative.

The full culinary, beverage and star-studded music lineups will be announced at a later date. To sign up to be the first to know when tickets become available, go to HoneylandFestival.com.