HBCU Grad Juanita Ingram Crowned Mrs. Universe 2022

Black excellence was front and center this year at the Mrs. Universe pageant.

Tennessee State University alum and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Juanita Brown Ingram was crowned this year’s Mrs. Universe by the Ms. World Corporation (“MWI”) — beating out over 75 contestants representing countries around the world.

“I am honored to win this title and grateful to my husband, children, family, friends, and pageant coach Kyle Ean Haggerty for believing in me and supporting me. Pageantry with purpose is powerful. Currently, I am working on a new special series titled ‘Beyond Beauty’ that will be released in late November, showcasing the Ms/Mrs pageant genre as well as the confidence-building and positive aspects of pageantry.”

The a​ttorney, author, actress, and award-winning TV producer has a prolific pageantry legacy — she is also the first African-American woman to compete and win the title of Mrs. Indiana United States in 2007, Ms. World International 2012, Mrs. UK Universe 2013, Mrs. Great Britain World 2011, and Mrs. UK International 2014 (placing Top 3 at Nationals).

Ingram received her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Tennessee State University and her MBA and Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis.

Ingram founded Purpose Productions Inc. in 2018, which is a women-led production company with a mission of creating content that celebrates authentic BIPOC narratives while empowering women and youth through film. On Juneteenth 2021, she launched Purpose Streaming, a streaming platform dedicated to content that inspires, informs, and empowers through BIPOC-centric content.

As the newly crowned Mrs. Universe (R) 2022, Juanita will spend her year promoting Dress for Success, a global charity in 144 cities and 23 countries that empowers women to become economically independent by providing free interview attire, training, and ongoing support. Ingram is the Founder and current Board Chair/President of two Dress for Success affiliates in London and Chattanooga, TN.

A Tennessee native, Ingram lives in Singapore with her husband and two children. In an interview with FOX Chattanooga, Ingram shared words of encouragement for any young ladies interested in pageantry. “I think pageantry with purpose is very powerful, so to all the young ladies who are interested in doing that I say go for it,” said Ingram. “Prepare and just be your absolute best self.”