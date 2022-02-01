More Than A Dozen HBCUs Received Bomb Threats On First Day Of Black History Month

Morgan State University among the HBCUs targeted with bomb threats on Tuesday | Photo by Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

Over a dozen HBCUs have reported a bomb threat today, the first day of Black History Month, as per school officials and social media posts.

As NBC News reports, the schools include: Howard University, “the University of the District of Columbia, also in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore, Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Spelman College in Atlanta, Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi.”

According to reports, Harris-Stow State University in St. Louis was also one of the targeted colleges and universities.

Howard was “among the first to issue a shelter-in-place order,” Tuesday, according to NBC News, with an emergency alert timestamped at 3:29 am Tuesday.

Loading the player...

This follows bomb threats reported at other HBCUs on January 3, 2022 and Monday, including Southern University and A&M College, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, and Howard University.

A rep from Southern did not comment on the possible motive of the bomb threat, telling ESSENCE in a statement that “[t]he threat is under investigation, and we are not at liberty to speculate or comment further.”

In a statement, the FBI said they were “ aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats.”

Rep. Cori Bush, whose alma mater is Harris-Stowe State University, also made remarks about the incidents.