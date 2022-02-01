More Than A Dozen HBCUs Received Bomb Threats On First Day Of Black History Month

Over a dozen HBCUs have reported a bomb threat today, the first day of Black History Month, as per school officials and social media posts.
As NBC News reports, the schools include: Howard University, “the University of the District of Columbia, also in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore, Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Spelman College in Atlanta, Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi.”
According to reports, Harris-Stow State University in St. Louis was also one of the targeted colleges and universities.
Howard was “among the first to issue a shelter-in-place order,” Tuesday, according to NBC News, with an emergency alert timestamped at 3:29 am Tuesday.
This follows bomb threats reported at other HBCUs on January 3, 2022 and Monday, including Southern University and A&M College, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, and Howard University.
A rep from Southern did not comment on the possible motive of the bomb threat, telling ESSENCE in a statement that “[t]he threat is under investigation, and we are not at liberty to speculate or comment further.”
In a statement, the FBI said they were “ aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats.”
Rep. Cori Bush, whose alma mater is Harris-Stowe State University, also made remarks about the incidents.
“Black History Month is meant to be a celebration of the rich, powerful, and beautiful legacy of Black Americans. Yet today, on the first day of that celebration, historically Black colleges and universities across the country — including in St. Louis— were instead met with the violent backlash of white supremacy. I have been in touch with University leadership and want the entire Harris-Stowe community, especially Harris-Stowe students, to know that their excellence is to be celebrated. Their passion and intellect will change the world, and we will not let forces of white supremacy slow them down. As a former Hornet and their Congresswoman, I will be doing everything in my power to keep them safe. We are already engaged in active conversations with local, state, and federal leaders to ensure that we secure the safety of our HBCUs across the country. But to anyone who thinks these kinds of threats will stop Black excellence, hear me say this: we are unstoppable.”