‘Hallmark Mahogany’ Is Expanding Into Experiential And Has Tapped Tabitha Brown To Headline Its First Event

The greeting card company that just gets it right for Black people is hosting its first-ever branded experiential activation, Mahogany Moment.

Per a news release, the event will take place in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 1.

Hallmark Mahogany is excited to announce its first-ever branded experiential activation, Mahogany Moment. The event will be held at the historical Georgia Freight Depot, located in metro Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 1.

“For nearly 40 years, Hallmark Mahogany has connected with Black women through its creative expertise and the successful expansion into a lifestyle brand,” said Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany in a news release. “I am thrilled to continue that with Mahogany Moment by uniting talented Black women in a dynamic gathering, providing them with a platform to network, gain empowerment, and effectively accelerate their creativity.”

The event aims to motivate and empower Black women storytellers, artists, small business owners, creators, and more to transform their inspirations into action, per the news release.

The event will include immersive workshops, wellness & inspiration spaces, panels, and fireside chats, along with giveaways, gift bags, Black-owned business marketplace. The brand also shares that one attendee has the chance to win a walk-on role in a Mahogany film.

“Microsoft is thrilled to collaborate with Hallmark, especially its Mahogany brand, which represents Black Empowerment and Black Excellence,” said Darrell Booker, Microsoft Corporate Affairs Specialist. The company is one of the name sponsors for the evert. “We both share a commitment to fostering diversity and innovation. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to promoting STEAM education, supporting emerging creators, and the wider creators’ community.”

More information can be found at Mahogany.com.