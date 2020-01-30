Journalist Gwen Ifill Honored With Black Heritage Forever Stamp

On Thursday, the United States Postal Service honored journalist Gwen Ifill with a Forever stamp during an unveiling ceremony at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. Ifill’s stamp is the 43rd stamp in the series honoring prominent, deceased black leaders.

Ifill, who worked for PBS Newshour for 17 years, died in 2016 from complications of cancer at age 61. Ifill was the first Black woman to host a national political talk show on TV after joining PBS’ Washington Week In Review in 1999.

The 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series honors Gwen Ifill, one of the nation’s most esteemed journalists. ✉️ #GwenIfillForever #BlackHeritageStamps https://t.co/6P0xdpFTLz — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 30, 2020

The event, which was held at Ifill’s church, was live-streamed on social media and hosted by Washington Post columnist Michele Norris. Other attendees included Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour; Eric Holder, partner, Covington & Burling Law Firm and former Attorney General of the United States; Michele Norris-Johnson, journalist and former National Public Radio host; and Ifill’s brothers Roberto (Bert) Ifill, educator and college analyst; Rev. Earle Ifill, member of the Atlanta North-Georgia Annual Conference of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; and Ifill’s cousin, Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

“The Ifill family is thrilled that our sister, cousin and aunt has received this signal tribute to her legacy as a truth-teller, pioneer and exemplar,” said Bert Ifill, Gwen’s brother and spokesperson for the family, according to a press release. “As a reporter and moderator, Gwen was dedicated to two principles: getting the story right and getting the right stories out. As a mentor, supportive friend and family member, she was determined, not only to open doors for those of us previously locked out of opportunity, but also to provide floor plans to help us find our way through. She is forever in our hearts, and we are forever in her debt.”

