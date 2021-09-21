Rapper Gunna Partners With Goodr To Open Free Grocery Store In Atlanta Middle School

Hip-hop artist Gunna and Goodr have partnered to set up a free grocery store inside of Ronald McNair Middle School. It is a part of the Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store to provide foe students and families in need.

The store opened on Saturday, September 16.

Goodr is a sustainable food waste management company. Jasmine Crowe is the founder and CEO.

Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, is an alumni of the school. He is best known for his 2020 single “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He has had a string of songs appear on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“The rapper Gunna is from this area and was actually a McNair alum. He wanted to give back to his community and chose McNair,” said John Madden Jr., the school’s principal to CW69 Atlanta. “We’re just excited about this opportunity to be able to have this additional resource for our communities.” The store will serve 900 students.

A Facebook post by Goodr provides more details about what all the store carries. “The store features nutritious foods including: [v]egan friendly items, shelf stable foods, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing provided by Foot Locker and Reebok,” the post reads. “Students at Ronald E. McNair Middle School will now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and the ability to take them home to their families.”

According to the stats gathered by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 1 in 8 people in Georgia are food insecure, while 1 in 6 children are food insecure. The term “food insecurity” refers to the measure of food available to a specific person and their access to it. Affordability and nutrition also play a role in how it is quantified.