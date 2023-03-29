‘Grown-ish’ To End Its Run On Freeform With Season 6

Today, Freeform announced that Grown-ish will end its run on the network, with the upcoming sixth season being its final.

According to Deadline, Season 6 will air in two parts, with the first half premiering this summer, and the final installment airing in 2024. Additionally, the show will celebrate its 100th episode sometime next season, and will feature guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

The ish franchise that Barris speaks of will conclude with the series finale of Grown-ish – for now, at least. Last year, Black-ish ended its eight-season run on ABC, and its prequel series Mixed-ish ended in 2021, and the other prospective spinoff Old-ish, starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, never fully materialized.

The first concept of Grown-ish featured Yara Shahidi as the show’s main character, and followed her as she matriculated through the fictional college of Cal U. It also starred Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Luka Sabbatt, and Jordan Buhat. After the original cast graduated after the season 4 finale, Marcus Scribner (Junior) took the reins as the series star, with an all new cast, and Shahidi, Simmons, and Jackson reprising their roles in different capacities.

The series is produced by ABC Signature with Craig Doyle serving as showrunner and executive producer for the sixth season. Barris will also executive produce Grown-ish alongside Shahidi, Fishburne, Anthony Anderson, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.