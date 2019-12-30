70-Year-Old Grandmother Tased 3 Times By Florida Deputies

A Florida grandmother, who has never had any problems with law enforcement before, was tased three times and arrested on her birthday, all for refusing to allow Manatee County deputies into her home.

According to WFLA, Barbara Pinkney’s encounter with deputies began at around 7:30 a.m. the day after Christmas, when they came banging on her door.

“We heard a knock at the door. Actually, there wasn’t a knock. I think they kicked the door. Bam! Bam! At the door,” Pinkney said.

Deputies were reportedly there to serve an arrest warrant to Pinkney’s grandson, Tevin Turner, for allegedly violating his probation for carrying a concealed weapon. However, Pinkney said that her grandson wasn’t living at her residence, although that was his last listed address.

A probable cause affidavit noted that Pinkney was shocked three times by the Taser in her left arm, back and upper back, and also noted that a deputy pinned her to the ground with their knee.

The incident left the 70-year-old grandmother shaken, with her revealing to WFLA that she can’t sleep at night.

“I don’t know. Whenever I see police I just try to not look at them,” Pinkney said.

Pinkey is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17. Her grandson is still being sought by deputies.

