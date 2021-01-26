Grand jurors in the investigation into the police raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor are calling for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to be impeached, according to The Courier Journal. Three grand jurors filed a petition Friday, January 22 with state house representatives, claiming Cameron mishandled the case. They state Cameron is a liar who fed misinformation to the media in order to make himself look desirable.

In the petition, jurors say Cameron stated to the public that homicide charges were a possibility against the officers involved in Taylor’s death. The jurors, however, insist that’s not true at all. The only charge that was presented to them was the wanton endangerment charge against officer Brett Hankison for firing his weapon into a nearby apartment, according to the filing.

Loading the player...

These grand jurors believe they were being used by the attorney general to avoid accountability and responsibility. They “were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky,” said Kevin Glogower, an attorney representing the petitioners.

In addition to calls for Cameron to be removed due to his mishandling of the case, the petition also asks for Cameron to be charged with inciting the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The document says Cameron should be charged “for financing, directing, and/or permitting radical robocalls that flooded the United States Capitol with rioters” earlier this month.

The jurors have asked the impeachment committee to immediately review the petition against the attorney general. They’re also demanding that Cameron be disqualified from holding office in the state in the future.