Grambling State University Shooting Leaves One Person Dead, Multiple Injured

Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., a gunman opened fire on a group of students, as the Grambling State University Police Department was left to call on the Louisiana State Police to assist during the incident.

The assailant assaulted eight people, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

All were transported to a local hospital for treatment, while Grambling asked for unity and comfort during this traumatic event. All homecoming events on Oct. 17 were canceled, and classes since Oct. 18 have been suspended.

In a press release made by the LSPD, the shooting occurred at the McCall Dining Center, during a homecoming event.

Loading the player...

GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division. The university has placed a 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.

At this time, also, it is not clear if the police have a suspect.

“LSP is requesting assistance in locating a suspect or suspects in this shooting. Any information, even the smallest detail, could be of value in this investigation,” Louisiana State Police said in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.