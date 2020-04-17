This week millions of Americans saw $1,200 deposited into their accounts as a result of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus-spurred stimulus package. While the vast majority received their direct deposits seamlessly, the Treasury Department said on Thursday that they were working out “glitches” for several million people whose payments were sent to a third party account.

In addition to setbacks with the routing of payments, The Washington Post reports that parents of children under 17 have also complained that they did not receive the $500 that was allotted for claimed dependents. The confusion comes following a rushed rollout of government funds triggered by a directive from the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to get the payments in the hands of the American people as soon as possible. Now, the millions who filed their taxes with services like TurboTax and H&R Block, or whose 2018 or 2019 taxes were tied to a refund anticipation loan or refund anticipation check will have to wait longer to see the promised money.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, field questions about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

An IRS spokesperson told The Post that they were aware of the glitches and are working on addressing them. They also noted that more than half of the expected stimulus payments under the Economic Impact Payment program have already gone out.

The second wave of payments is expected to reach social security beneficiaries in the next ten days, with a third wave directed towards those who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS. For those who would like to check the status of their stimulus payment, the IRS has launched a Get My Payment portal that provides information on when it will arrive. Those who do not have direct deposit payments on file with the IRS can also update their banking information with this tool.

