Georgia Doctor Who Posted Autopsy Videos Of Decapitated Baby Found Liable For Emotional Distress And Invasion Of Privacy

A Georgia doctor who was sued by a couple for allegedly posting videos of their decapitated newborn baby on social media has been found liable for his actions by the court.

Dr. Jackson Gates and his medical practice, Medical Diagnostic Choices, were found liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and fraud in a civil suit filed by Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., according to NBC News.

The couple had enlisted Dr. Gates to conduct an independent autopsy on their newborn baby Isaiah, who died during delivery in July 2023. Allegedly, Dr. Gates then shared “graphic and grisly” videos of the autopsy on social media without the parents’ consent, causing immense distress to the couple.

The court granted a default judgment against Dr. Gates and his practice after they failed to respond to the civil suit. However, the specific amount in damages owed to the parents will be determined in a bench trial.

Dr. Gates defended his actions, arguing that he did not violate patient privacy laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), as he believed he was within his rights to inform the public about what he perceived as a safety issue in healthcare.

“The HIPAA clause states that as a physician, I am within my capability of letting the public know when there’s a safety issue in healthcare, this baby was murdered,” he said, adding no one would have known about the case if he had not spoken about it.

“I have not violated HIPAA, it is not required by a physician to get consent to report a crime or some sort of health issue to the public,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years, publishing my autopsy cases to explain to the public the victimization of those persons who have died.”

The couple’s attorneys sent a cease and desist letter to Dr. Gates after discovering the videos, expressing their shock, anger, humiliation, and outrage over the unauthorized sharing of their deceased child’s autopsy details.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled baby Isaiah’s death as a homicide caused by the actions of another person, citing a fracture of cervical vertebrae in the spine as the cause.

The couple had also filed a lawsuit against the hospital and obstetrician involved in the delivery, alleging that complications during the birth led to their child’s death. However, the hospital denied the allegations, stating that the unfortunate infant death occurred in utero before delivery.