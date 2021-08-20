Georgia is Showing Out: 95% of Eligible Voters Now Registered to Vote

Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia now boasts one of the highest voter registration rates in America.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, 95% of the state’s eligible voters are registered to vote, an increase from 76% in 2016. Automatic voter registration at driver’s license offices were behind most of the increase, with 67% of new registrations coming from the program.

“Online applications on the secretary of state’s website accounted for 16% of new registrations, and mailed or emailed applications made up 12%,” the AJC stated, using federal data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s biennial report. “The rest of registrations came from applications completed at county election offices, public assistance offices or disability offices,” the Atlanta news outlet reported.

This news comes after Census data showed Georgia (like the rest of the country) was becoming more diverse. With these trends, it’s no surprise the GOP has targeted the state with tactics voting rights advocates consider Jim Crow 2.0. So while voter registration is high, activists have been honing in on turnout to make sure those registered actually show up at the polls.