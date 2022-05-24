Racist Prom Proposal Invokes George Floyd

Things continue to get topsy-turvy when it comes to young people and dealing with racism in school.

In a piece on NBC Los Angeles, two parents shared an invitation to the Aliso Niguel High School prom, which not only featured a racist message but also showed a photo of the late George Floyd.

“If you went to prom with me, it would take my breath away,” the invite read, featuring a student holding it. The message also included the Black Lives Matter fist.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Aliso Niguel High School is about 7 miles northeast of Laguna Beach. About 52.7 percent of the roughly 3,000 students enrolled are white and about 1.6 are Black.

Two parents of an Aliso Niguel High School student shared it on social media after their daughter showed it to them last Thursday.

The Capistrano Unified School District also shared a response to the social media post in a statement, according to NBC Los Angeles.

“The sign is disgusting, lacks cultural sensitivity, is deeply offensive, and does not reflect the values we strive for in our school district,” the district said in a statement. “We serve a diverse community, and we value all our students and families. This is heartbreaking, and in instances such as this, we work with school leadership to address the situation.”

George Floyd, 46, became a rallying cry for the ongoing systemic brutality by police against Black people. After his death was live-streamed in 2020 while under police custody, Floyd’s death was declared a homicide, despite video footage and autopsies that showed otherwise.

Floyd reportedly pleaded with the officer to get off his neck, saying, “I can’t breathe,” several times before eventually falling silent.