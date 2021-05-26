George Floyd’s Family is Creating Fund to Empower Their Minneapolis Community

Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Floyd family continues to use their platform for change. They have announced The George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund to award grants to eligible businesses, community organizations, and nonprofit organizations.

The mission of the Fund is to raise up and give “breath to the businesses, individuals, and organizations in Minnesota that have been detrimentally impacted by systemic racism,” its website says. It will serve the community at 38th & Chicago in Minneapolis (the predominantly Black neighborhood where he died) and in general encourage the success and growth of Black citizens and community harmony.

In March 2021, the family reached a civil litigation settlement with the city of Minneapolis for $27 million, the largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history. Determined to see positive change from the loss of their loved one, the family will direct an initial $500,000 to create the Fund and provide long-term support to enhance the business district where Floyd died. Family members are also involved in other charitable efforts across the country to create positive change in George Floyd’s name.

The Fund is a Minnesota-based nonprofit entity. Board members include four Floyd family members: sister Bridgett Floyd, Terrence Floyd, Philonise Floyd and Roxie Washington, along with members of their legal team including Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, L. Chris Stewart, Jeff Storms, and Scott Masterson. The board will also include several spots for community leaders and corporate partners.

The Fund will aim to support projects by established and eligible entities that have a local impact, and applicants must demonstrate that their proposed program would prove significant to the local community. Programs desired by the Fund include the renovation or expansion of businesses, apprentice work or training programs, or community arts/civil rights awareness programs to name a few.

Grants will be funded at three levels: $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000. The Fund will not accept any applications until Fall of 2021, but information is available now on the website.

Terrence Floyd said in a statement: “George’s legacy is his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and our family wants to bring that hope to the community where he died, so that together we can make things better for the Black community in Minneapolis and beyond.”