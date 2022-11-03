Gen Z Voters Favor Black Lives Matter Over Democrats In Congress

With rent, groceries, and other basic goods being too d*mn high, young voters of color have major concerns about the economy. But ahead of the midterm elections, most don’t feel either party has plans to get it back on track, based on data released by the civil rights organization Advancement Project.

The non-profit worked with HIT Strategies on focus groups and a poll of Gen Z voters of color–Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian American and Pacific Islanders. The results aren’t surprising, but they could be a preview of what’s to come in key swing states.

According to the results, registered Gen Z voters in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Virginia revealed that they are “far more concerned about concrete challenges such as inflation, the cost of housing, and ability to find a good job.”

“These outrank moral or conceptual challenges such as the middle class disappearing, corporate greed, or the rich getting richer.”

As Advancement Project shared, the three most important issues were the cost of living/inflation (44%), systemic racism and discrimination (36%), and abortion access (36%).

However, elected officials should take notice that neither party got a majority of Gen Z respondents to agree that they could improve the economy. Thirty-nine percent believe Democrats had the right plan, while only 29 percent believe the GOP did.

While Democrats fare better, overall high favorability towards Democrats in Congress is low (29% viewed them very favorably). But this isn’t as low as Republicans. With only 10 percent viewing the GOP as very favorably, they are liked the least of any public figure or group mentioned in the poll.

Who is liked the most? Black Lives Matter. Sixty-three percent of Gen Z voters viewed the group very favorably.

The most highly favored politician brought up in the survey is Bernie Sanders (31%).

This lack of enthusiasm could harm Democrats more. If these are voters that are more likely to favor Democrats, it could mean that, while most may not even consider a Republican, they still may not be motivated enough to make their way to the polls for a Democratic candidate.

As Advancement Project Executive Director Judith Browne Dianis says, [w]hether on the national, state or local level, young voters of color are hungry to elect leaders that represent them and they are pushing for real action on issues like abortion access, the economy, and systemic racism and discrimination.” She adds, “[y]oung voters of color are united around these critical issues and are ready to vote, we just need to equip them with accurate information.”

The civil rights group conducted the polls “to connect with potential voters directly, understand their values and priorities as it relates to the forthcoming election, and discover what it will take to encourage voters to cast their ballots.”

With less than a week before Election Day, it may take a whole lot of encouragement.