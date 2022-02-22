Gatorade Launches Equity Initiative To Help Black Athletes Benefit From The Power of Sports

Getty Images

Research shows that Black children who play sports usually only do so for only three years, a shorter duration than their white counterparts. This is unfortunate since sports play has been found to improve cognitive function, promote team-building, leadership and emotional regulation.

In recognition of this, Gatorade has launched an initiative to promote equity in athletic programs around the country and support Black and Brown participation in sports.

“At Gatorade, we understand the power sport has to change lives, and while we have a long-standing history of serving athlete communities, our ambition is to do more to create positive change,” said Brett O’Brien, Gatorade senior vice president and general manager in a news release. “The inequities preventing kids from playing sports need to be addressed, and as the leader in sports fuel, it’s our responsibility to invest our voice and resources in ways that will create lasting impact.”

In a news release, Gatorade said it plans to use its brand platform to educate about the power of sport and help remove barriers by focusing Fuel Tomorrow on resourcing community programs, providing access to sports facilities, equipment and transportation and training coaches on how to be champions for equity and inclusion.

Gatorade is partnering with national organizations, including Athlete Ally, Good Sports, Honest Game Foundation, Laureus USA, and the Women’s Sports Foundation.

“As a female athlete, I’ve faced many barriers over the years both on and off the court, which is why I love working with brands who are driving positive change for the next generation,” said Candace Parker, 2x WNBA Champion, 3x WNBA MVP and Gatorade athlete. “While we’ve come a long way, there’s more work to be done and, as a mom, I’m looking forward to working together with Gatorade to build a better future for all athletes.”

The multi-year initiative includes an initial $10 million investment and includes community partnership plans with The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, Walmart, and other key retailers.

More about the campaign can be found in this mini-film featuring basketball superstars Candace Parker and Damian Lillard which debuted during NBA All-Star Weekend 2022.