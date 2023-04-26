Fugees Rapper Found Guilty In Political Conspiracy Case

A jury in a federal court found rapper Prakazrel Michel, better-known as Pras from the Fugees, conspiracy charges related to using foreign influence in two presidential administrations.

Michel was accused of donating money on behalf of Malaysian investor Low Taek Jho to Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign and attempting to stifle a DOJ investigation into Low. He was also accused of taking money to influence an extradition case for China during the Trump administration, the AP reports.

Michel was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison.