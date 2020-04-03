This Black-Owned Tutoring Company Is Offering Free Online Instruction For Students K-12

Getty Images

Students all across the country have had their education interrupted and are feeling the effects of the escalating coronavirus pandemic. And the parents who are expected to play teacher in light of school closings are certainly feeling it too. Enter Black-owned educational resource Frog Tutoring.

For the next two months, Roland Omene, the founder and owner of the private tutoring company based in New York City, is offering free live online courses for students in K-12 affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Omene shared with ESSENCE that due to the pandemic, his business is down by 70 percent and he’s struggling to keep his lights on, but he still feels inspired to “play a role as an education company to assist families whose kid’s education has been interrupted.”

Frog Tutoring says that 100 of its vetted instructors are here to help students get through the COVID-19 crisis.

Omene’s decision comes at a time when a number of small business owners are looking for ways to curtail the financial damage to their companies. Except for Omene, it has less to do with building his business and more to do with giving students the education they need and desire he says. He reached out to the tutors who regularly work with his company and 100 of his vetted instructors agreed to volunteer their time to teach pro bono online classes. “I was stunned,” Omene says of the response.

According to a press release, Frog Tutoring will be utilizing a structured curriculum from CK-12.org Education Foundation and offering over 290 free classes targeting different subjects and grades. Classes will be held 1-3 times per week for a minimum of an hour utilizing the video conferencing tool, Zoom. The virtual experience will allow teachers and students to communicate in real-time, allowing for an interactive learning experience for the students. After each session, families will receive an email from the tutor summarizing the educational content and concepts that were covered during the class.

“As leaders in the tutoring industry, I wanted us to play a role to ensure that all families can offer their children the ability to continue their education,” says Omene. “I am proud of our tutors and the impact they will have in making a difference in children’s lives as we all face COVID-19.”

Parents can register their students now at frogtutoring.com/elessons.