These Are The Most In-Demand Skills For Freelance Side Hustles

The gig economy is booming thanks to a looming recession, leaving companies increasingly looking to freelancers for their business needs. Freelance work can be incredibly lucrative, but one skill does not fit all, according to new data from Upwork.

The independent talent hiring platform recently released a report that ranked the most in-demand skills organizations are expected to seek from skilled professionals across technology, marketing, customer service & admin support, accounting & consulting, and design & creative.

For tech, the top five skills are Full Stack Development, Front-End Development, Back-End Development, Mobile App Development and Web Design. In marketing, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Other Digital Marketing, Lead Generation and Sales & Business Development. The full list of skills can be found here.

“We are experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime, tectonic shift in the notion of work, where skilled professionals are rethinking what they want from their careers, and are gravitating toward the ﬂexibility, autonomy and beneﬁts of freelancing,” said Margaret Lilani, VP of talent solutions at Upwork in a news release. “At the same time, the uncertain economic environment is pushing businesses to explore new solutions to stay competitive and they’re ﬁnding unlocked potential in the growing pool of skilled independent professionals. As we kick off 2023, it’s a perfect time for freelancers to expand their skillsets or break into a new career, while companies seek independent talent across a broader range and at a higher rate than ever before.”

“As we enter a new year during uncertain economic times, professional freelancing is a great way to leverage your talents, build new skills, and diversify and protect your income,” said Kevin Campbell, a full stack web developer with over $1 million in earnings on Upwork in a news release. “Businesses are always searching for skilled independent talent, especially now. Not only is the demand for my services at an all-time high, but I’m in complete control of how I want to design my career – where I work, when I work, who I work with, and how I deﬁne success – it’s a really positive position to be in.”