With Food Costs Still Growing, This Streetwear Retailer Is Helping To Feed The Country 

We’ve heard about the costs of groceries all year long. But the rising prices of food this year doesn’t just mean we have to adjust our budgets; it can contribute to the already serious problems of food insecurity and hunger, especially for already vulnerable Black communities.

One retailer is trying to do something about it—and it’s not a grocery store.

Streetwear and sneaker company SNIPES launched “We All Eat” last month to help provide fresh produce and meals to residents of some major U.S. cities.

Their first initiative for the We All Eat campaign is a partnership with Dion’s Chicago Dream, a nonprofit organization founded by south side Chicago native Dion Dawson. The organization delivers five days’ worth of healthy food to 1,300 residents every week. With the SNIPES collaboration, the nonprofit aims to supercharge their work: the two have a goal of feeding 10,000 residents throughout 24 Chicago neighborhoods with fresh fruit and vegetables weekly until February. Yes, even amid the intense winter storms.

SNIPES is also linking up with CookUnity, “a national chef-collective that aims to share healthy meals beyond the restaurant.” Chef Ahktar Nawab has curated meals that will be delivered to households in Newark, Atlanta, and Brooklyn. To raise awareess of the program, SNIPES has tapped local civic organizations in each city, including the Newark-based The Apostle’s House, C.H.O.I.C.E.S in Atlanta, and YWCA Brooklyn.

SNIPES and CookUnity are delivering 600 meals each week, an initiative that began in November and will continue over the next two months.

This isn’t SNIPES’ first foray into community work. They’ve engaged in partnerships with local community organizations throughout the year, from working with Empowering Cuts, a nonprofit that provides haircuts to the homeless, to connecting with Clinic in Color, a platform that helps Black people advocate for themselves at the doctor’s office given the prevalence of medical racism.

All of these efforts are part of the retailer’s goal to work beyond selling the hottest streetwear to “encourage those who want to push culture forward to get involved and help make a difference.”