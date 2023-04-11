Florida Mom Wins $2M Lottery Prize After Spending Life Savings To Help Her Daughter Fight Cancer

Florida Lottery

A Florida mom who used her life savings to support her daughter through breast cancer treatment has won big! After purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a local Lakeland store, Geraldine Gimblet won a $2 million reward, the ticket’s top prize, according to a news release shared by the Florida Lottery on Friday.

Gimblet purchased the winning ticket just one day after her daughter received her final cancer treatment, making her win all the more special.

“The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer,” said her daughter, who was moved to tears when she spoke to lottery officials.

Gimblet’s daughter was overcome with emotion as she spoke about why her mother was so deserving. “My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick,” she said, adding, “I’m just so happy for her!”

Gimblet bought the winning scratch-off ticket from Pipkin Road Beverage Castle, which will get a $2,000 bonus. The ticket Gimblet purchased was the store’s last crossword game sold that day.

“At first, the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best,” she told lottery officials. “He found the last one!”

According to officials, Gimblet played the $10 game $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD that launched in May 2022. The odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-3,921,270, according to the Florida Lottery.

As for her big win, Gimblet chose to take home a one-time lump sum payment of $1,645,000.